Loy Allen May Sr., 85, of Mount Jackson, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at INOVA in Fairfax. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Services will be private at a later date.
Mr. May was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Virginia, son of the late Ashby Russell May and Delma Catherine Miller May.
He was a self-employed plumbing contractor operating Loy May Plumbing and Heating for 50 years. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed traveling and talking to people.
He was preceded in death by a son, Loy Allen May Jr.; brother, Roy May; sister, Ellen Miller Stayner; and nephew, Steve Allen Norman (Peanut).
He is survived by his wife, Elwanda Louise Shafer May, whom he married on Oct. 17, 1958; daughter, Jennifer Sue May of Marshall; sisters, Dorothy Ann Newton and husband, Roger, of Alma, AK. and Janet Irene Hanson and husband, Dr. Benjamin Hanson, of Myrtle Beach; brothers, Larry May and wife, Linda, of Woodstock and Terry May and wife, Lily, of Quicksburg; two grandchildren, Paige Elizabeth Sonifrank and Dalton Allen Sonifrank and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
