STAUNTON — Lt. Col. David Aull Rapp U.S.M.C. (Ret.), 95, husband of the late Jeanne Campbell Rapp, formerly of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at BrightView Baldwin Park in Staunton. He was born April 18, 1926, in Belleville, Illinois, a son of the late Raymond Edward and Florence Rachel (Aull) Rapp. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of North Carolina and his Master’s Degree from Peabody College. He retired from the United States Marine Corps having served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. In the Korean War, he participated in the First Marine Division’s landing at Inchon and in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. Following retirement, he taught for many years at Augusta Military Academy and Fishburne Military School. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church for more than fifty years.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, David Michael and Patricia Rapp and Daniel Edward Rapp and Patti Ann Habit; a daughter, Suzanne Elizabeth Rapp; a sister, Sarah Anne Corbett of Gaithersburg, Md.; seven grandchildren, David Daniel Hendricks Rapp, Jennifer Taylor Rapp Sheridan, Daniel Habit Rapp, Marjorie Jeanne Habit Rapp, Anna Jeanne Sullivan, Katherine Elizabeth Yates, and Michael Paul Sullivan, as well as eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Edward Rapp, Jr. and Herbert Frederick Rapp, and a sister, Eleanor Rapp Krone.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. in Quantico National Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 300 W. Frederick Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.