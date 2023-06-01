Lt. Col. Frank Gustavo Padilla, USAF; Retired
21 October 1932 – 27 May 2023
Frank “Pancho” Padilla died in the shadow of the beautiful Blue Ridge on Saturday, 27 May doing exactly what he loved to do, scratching the Earth and growing his produce to give away to those in need.
Born and raised by his parents, Jose and Elvira and preceded by his brother, Joe and sisters, Teddy, Gloria and Maggie in Florence, Arizona, Pancho excelled in school and sports. He earned a Football scholarship to Washington State College in Pullman, and four years later, was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Soil Conservation, the first in his family to attend college. Commissioned into the Air Force through ROTC in 1954, he served with distinction for twenty years as a Master Navigator, Master Weapon’s Controller and Strategic Planner. His notable assignments include tours in Torrejon Air Base, Spain and Howard AFB, Panama. He served as Radar Site Commander in Dong Ha and Son Tra (Monkey) Mountain, Vietnam from December 1965 to December 1966. There, he was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery and the Airman’s Medal for saving a Marine wounded in a land mine explosion.
Upon his Air Force retirement in 1974, Frank taught Air Force Junior ROTC at Pine Forest Senior High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina and earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling from East Carolina University. After 20 years of teaching, mentoring and coaching, “Colonel P” grew a long, blue line of young men and women moving forward to serve in our nation’s armed forces. Toward the end of this time, he visited his wife, Mobley’s home town of Mount Crawford, Virginia and fell in love with the beauty and rich soil of the Shenandoah Valley. They bought ten acres, settled there in 1994 and named the road to get up to their home, “Mira Sierra”, translating from Spanish meaning, “Mountain View,” which indeed it is, as their home looks out over the Blue Ridge and the farms below.
Transitioning from growing people to growing crops, over the years, Frank grew and donated over 456,000 pounds of produce to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, a long-time labor of love to his community and those in need. Growing in faith, he served as a Reader at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg.
Frank is survived by his wife, Mobley Hedrick, step-sons Steve Vigar of Bridgeport and Barry (Susan) Vigar of Seneca, South Carolina. He is preceded by his first wife, Patricia Hoctor Padilla of Goldendale, Washington. Together, they grew a family of six children, Lt Col (Ret) Becki Padilla (Jeff) Gardner, USAF, of Castroville, TX, Maj Gen (Ret) Frank J. (Vickie) Padilla, USAF, of Vacaville, California, Nina Padilla (Kenny) Plum of Denver, Colorado, Maj Gen (Ret) Frederick M. (Cindy) Padilla, USMC, of Woodland Park, Colorado, Lt Col (Ret) David A. (Lynne) Padilla, USAF, of Poteet, Texas and Air Force Veteran, Captain Theresa (Tita) Padilla (Scott) Reich, USAF, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Frank’s 19 beloved grandchildren are Lt Col (Ret) Kristofer (Kristin) Padilla, USAF, Lt Col Katy (Ryan) Schaeffer (USAFR), Lt Col Michael Turner (TN ANG), Frank (Tori) Padilla, Ryan (Heather) Vigar, Samantha Padilla, Trent (Marissa) Vigar, Bonnie Padilla, Zachary Tizzard, Anna (Justin) Davis, Sgt Laura (Henry) Padilla Torres, USMC Veteran, Peter (Jimena) Padilla, Joshua (Kayleigh) Tizzard, SSgt Rick (Nicole) Padilla, USMC, Taylor (Anthony) Jimenez, Nick (Kara) Reich, Brendan (Morgan) Reich, David Padilla and 2nd Lieutenant Amy Padilla, United States Space Force.
“Mexican Tata’s” heart swelled with love and pride in his 25 great-grandchildren: Cam-Ron Vigar, Luke Padilla, Elena Turner, Reese Schaeffer, Jacob Hernandez, Ava Turner, Amalie Padilla, Garrett Schaeffer, Henry Padilla, Logan Davis, Autumn Padilla, Jake Padilla, Kaylie Padilla, Tyson Davis, Vivian Schaeffer, Odessa Padilla, Leo Jimenez, Elena Davis, Josephine Jimenez, Laurel Vigar, Calvin Frank Schaeffer, Arlo Padilla, Brooke Vigar, Luka Reich and Arthur Reich. An inspiration to all of his family, there is no doubt that Frank’s legacy of service, integrity and love for growing will carry on for many years to come.
A visitation will be at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Rockingham, Virginia at 6 — 8 pm, Wednesday, 7 June. A service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 154 N Main Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia at 10 am, Thursday, 8 Jun. Gravesite observance with military honors will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Rockingham, Virginia, directly after Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in honor of Frank Padilla be made to the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank, 96 Laurel Hill Road, Verona, Virginia 24482.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
