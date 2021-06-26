Lt. Col. Troy D. Marshall, 54, of New Market, Va., went to be with his Lord & Savior on Thursday, June 17, 2021, while in Atlantic Beach, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Broadway Baptist Church in Broadway, Va.
Troy was born on June 14, 1967, in Petersburg, Va., to Bill and Leslie Marshall. He graduated from Dinwiddie High School in Dinwiddie, Va. and was both an Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Troy served in the U.S. Coast Guard in Kitty Hawk, N.C. He received his undergraduate degree from The College of William & Mary and his master's degree from the University of Oklahoma. Troy was proud to have completed the 49th Seminar for Historical Administration in 2008. Troy was currently serving as Lt. Colonel and Site Director at The Virginia Museum of the Civil War, New Market Battlefield State Historical Park including the 19th Century Bushong Farm, part of the Virginia Military Institute. He was a teacher and Deacon at Broadway Baptist Church in Broadway, Va. Troy was an avid naturalist and outdoorsman but most importantly, a loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, and mentor.
Troy is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Samantha Jones Marshall; his beloved son, Nathaniel James Marshall; his mother, Leslie Marshall; siblings, Heath A. Marshall (Sherry), Rhonda Gifford, and Cheryl E. Williams (Billy); sisters-in-law, Susan J. Hollister and Mary J. Robinson (Roy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death his father, William E. Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Troy's name to The Virginia Museum of the Civil War, www.vmi.edu/museums-and-archives/virginia-museum-of-the-civil-war/, or Broadway Baptist Church, broadwaybaptistva.org.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, N.C.
