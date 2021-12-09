Lucas Andrew Stickley, 6 months and 20 days, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, December 05, 2021, at his residence.
Lucas was born in Fishersville, VA, on May 15, 2021, a son of Brittany Skye Orndorff and Kris Andrew Stickley, of Grottoes.
In addition to his parents, Lucas is survived by a brother, Randall Elwood Stickley; grandparents, Angela Smith, Charles and Lettie Stickley, and William and Carmen Orndorff; great-grandmother, Karen Minton; two aunts and three uncles.
The family will receive visitors Friday, December 10, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. Burial will be private at Edgewood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.