Lucile Reubush Cook
Mrs. Lucile Reubush Cook, 102, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
A daughter of the late Charles Brown Reubush Sr. and Vada Lenora Henkle Reubush, she was born on Nov. 13, 1920, in Rockingham County.
Lucile graduated from McGaheysville High School in 1937 and attended Madison College, now James Madison University. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for many years at several prominent businesses in the area. They included the Agriculture office in Harrisonburg, Va., Hensley Sales & Service, a Chevrolet dealership in Elkton, Va., Massanutten Hatchery in Harrisonburg, Va., which later became Wampler Foods, Hatchery Division, Dicksons Drug Store & Grocery in Bridgewater, Va., Triangle E By-Products in Linville, Va., and Dominion Manufacturing in Bridgewater, Va.
Before becoming a member of First Presbyterian Church on Court Square, she was a member of the Cross Keys Presbyterian Church in Rockingham County. At First Presbyterian, she taught Sunday School, was active in the Presbyterian Women and a member of the Sallie Blosser Ladies Bible Class, where she served as treasurer.
Lucile liked to do crossword puzzles and the Daily News-Record Cryptoquote every day of her life, all her life. She also liked to do jigsaw puzzles and play Scrabble with her daughter.
On Nov. 3, 1945, she married Verlin Ronsford Cook, who preceded her in death Oct. 21, 2003.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Aileen Cook O’Connell, of Bridgewater; a brother, Harry Lee Reubush and wife, Libbie Fletcher Reubush, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Reubush Foltz; a brother, C.B. Reubush Jr.; a sister, Helen Reubush Magalis and a son-in-law, Vincent Duane O’Connell.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Massanutten Cross Keys Cemetery with the Rev. Pat L. Spears officiating.
Friends are welcome to call at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 in her memory.
Online condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family at www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
