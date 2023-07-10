Lucile Vaughn of Bridgewater, Va., passed away peacefully on June 12, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1921, to Wilbert and Hazel Horner. Lucile is predeceased by her husband, Leonard, who passed away in 1999; by sisters, Miriam and Carolyn; and brother, Dwight.
Leonard and Lucile met at Bethany Theological Seminary in Chicago, were married in 1947, and served at churches in Irricana, Canada, Danby, New York, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Northern Virginia among other places. Lucile was an elementary school teacher in Fairfax County, Va. for many years.
She is survived by sons, Ed (Donna), Jim, John (Lauralyn), Dwight (Carrie) and daughter, Elizabeth (Terry Horner); 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Her passions were the environment, global peace, and relationships with people of all ages and beliefs. Lucile was the honored recipient of the Living Peace Award from the Shenandoah District Pastors for Peace in May 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to On Earth Peace - www.onearthpeace.org.
