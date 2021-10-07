Lucille Earman Clark, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Willow Estates Assisted Living in Penn Laird.
Lucille was born Jan. 24, 1927, in Penn Laird, Va., to the late Gertrude and Herschel Earman.
Mrs. Clark worked for Dr. Joseph Gardner in Harrisonburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Shannon Curtis (Dick) Clark. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Harriet Sonifrank, Betty Liskey and Marcelia Suter.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Mathias of Harrisonburg; granddaughter, Courtney Rogers; son, Jeffery Clark of Staunton; grandson, JD Clark; and two great-grandchildren.
A private burial service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. We will receive family and friends for a celebration of life at the home of Jackie Mathias, 1910 Willow Hill Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday Oct. 11, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
