Lucinda (Cindy) Rogers Howard, 83, a resident of Rockingham, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Cindy was born on August 23, 1939, in Clay County, Kentucky, to the late George Matthew (Matt) and Mattie Hibbard Rogers. On August 4, 1956, she married William (Billy) Donald Howard.
Cindy was a member of Timberville Mennonite Church. She was a homemaker and loved tending to her flowers and garden, cooking for others, and spreading her motherly love to her family. Not only was she an amazing mom to her family, but she was also an extended mother to the more than 200 children she fostered during her lifetime. That maternal love was also felt by those who knew her as “Mamaw” through her years of babysitting. Through those years of fostering and babysitting she developed many kinships that were maintained until her death. Cindy never knew a stranger and would talk to anyone and everyone. Every friend she had quickly became family and she was generous with everything she had. Cindy will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Cindy is survived by her children, Mylinda Howard, Delphos Howard, Russell Howard, Kenneth Howard, Patty Washington, Amy Hylton and husband David, Christina Keller and husband Kevin; siblings, Sue Mathis of Clay County, Kentucky and Loretta France of Manchester, Kentucky; grandchildren, Krystal Howard, Kristen Washington, Brittney Howard, Evan Hylton, Brandon Hylton, Ryan Hylton, Madison Keller, Samantha Keller, Harper Keller; great-grandchildren, Taysia Howard, Dimitri Howard, Mason Burrell, Raylan Burrell, Faith Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loyal dog and companion, Beethoven.
In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by an infant son, brothers Delbert Rogers, Frank Rogers, William Rogers, Herbert Rogers, Taylor Rogers and Carlo Rogers and sisters Mary Collins, Nancy Smith and Virgie Herd.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at McMullen Funeral Home. Per her wishes, there will be no public viewing.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses on 5 West at Sentara RMH for the tender loving care they provided to Mom in her final weeks. We will never forget the kindness they showed her during that time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberville Mennonite Church, 365 Second Avenue Timberville, VA, 22853.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
