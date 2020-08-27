Lucy Marie Grimsley Louderback
Lucy Marie Grimsley Louderback, 86, a resident of Shenandoah, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1933, in Page County, and was the daughter of the late Mahlon J. and Evelyn Smelser Grimsley.
Lucy attended Grove Hill and Shenandoah schools. She was employed with Genie Company and was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church and the Avis O. Comer, Post #8613 Ladies Auxiliary. She attended the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by, her sisters, Virginia “Bertie” Long of Harrisonburg, Mertie Ann Blakemore and Catherine M. Good of Shenandoah; numerous nieces and nephews, including Shawn Grimsley, with who she resided, and special great niece and nephew, Cassie Waters and Colby Turner, and her special cat, Baby.
On Nov. 1, 1987, she married Charles E. Louderback, Jr., he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 1994. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Willie, Isaac “Pete” and Johnnie Ray Grimsley.
Honoring her wishes she will be cremated and the family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., following the visitation, with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date in Rest Haven Community Cemetery. Please follow current Covid-19 guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Page County Animal Shelter, 1651 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
