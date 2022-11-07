Lucy Rawls Deyerle of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. She was 76 years old.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Henry Price Deyerle, and her mother, Mary Elizabeth Savage Deyerle of Harrisonburg, and her brother, Henry Price Deyerle Jr. of Grottoes.
Lucy is survived by her sister, Warwick Deyerle Tomfohr and her husband, Thomas Robert Tomfohr of Kent, Wash., and her sister-in-law, Barbara Deyerle of Grottoes. She is also survived by three nieces, Carolyn Deyerle Williams, Courtney Elizabeth Tomfohr (husband, Scott Henderson), and Samantha Bates Miller (husband, Chris Miller) all from Washington state, and nephew, Robert Warwick Tomfohr (wife, Rachael Waite Tomfohr) of Southport, N.C.
It was a blessing that all made it to her bedside prior to her death. She is also survived by four great-nieces and one great-nephew.
In 1964, Lucy graduated from Harrisonburg High School. After graduation, she studied in Switzerland, the Sorbonne in Paris, The University of Wisconsin, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles in 1969. Following her graduation, she worked in various medical administrative capacities in California, New Hampshire, and with her father, Dr. Deyerle in Harrisonburg. In her younger years, Lucy was an avid hiker and outdoors woman logging in countless mountain miles on either side of the Shenandoah Valley. Simply stated, she loved nature and the beauty of the Virginia and the West Virginia woods.
A single woman all her life she was, however, never alone. She taught her African Gray Parrot, Moe, to talk. They had countless conversations as she went about her day. The greater love was five dachshunds: Vickie, Sarah, Amber, Josie, and Ginger. Her purse, her clothing, even her socks were covered with dachshund images. Along with family pictures, there were numerous pictures and paintings of her feathered and furry “children” on her household walls. Generous to her family, she helped nieces and nephew with college expenses and home purchases. No wonder she was referred to as Great Lucy. It also should be noted she was generous to friends in the community when a need was discovered.
A graveside service will be held at Woodbine Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, Phoenix Landing Foundation in Hickory, N.C., the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, or a charity of your choice would make her smile.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.