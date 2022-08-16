Luella Turner Biller, 89, of Timberville, VA passed away August 14, 2022 at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born June 3, 1933 in Criders, to the late Marvin Dow and Hester May Turner.
Luella was a caregiver to the elderly. She had also worked for Byrd and Fredrickson Packing Shed. She was a member of Caplinger United Methodist Church in Criders and attended the Brethren Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law.
On April 15, 1948 she married Roy Lee Biller, Sr., who preceded her in death December 15, 1994.
Surviving is one daughter, Luella Catherine Knighting of Broadway; one brother, Marvin Junior Turner of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Marvin Knighting, Aaron Knighting, Mindy Lambert, Candy Emerich; three great grandchildren, Emily Knighting, Danica Knighting, Jake Moyers; daughter-in-law, Mamie Biller of Broadway; numerous nieces and nephews.
Luella was preceded in death by her son, Roy Lee Biller, Jr.; and her sister, Arvilla Crawford.
She was cremated. There will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
