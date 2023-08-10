Luella Gay (Dellinger) See, 89, of Rockingham, passed Aug. 7, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community with family by her side.
She was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Shenandoah County, Va. She was the daughter of the late Robert F. Dellinger and Iva (Biller) Dellinger.
Luella was preceded in death by siblings, Floyd, James, Bobby, Clovis, Robert Jr., Virginia, Faye, Phyllis, and an infant sister, Ruby.
Surviving are a sister, Christine Taylor; brothers, Donnie Dellinger and David Dellinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
On April 12, 1957, she married Everett “Jake” See, who preceded her in death. They had two children, Debbie (See) Driver and husband, Mike, of Broadway and Everette “Whitey” See Jr. of Rockingham; three grandchildren, Travis Driver and wife, Meagan, of Broadway, Bradek See of Rockingham and Mattea See of Singers Glen; and great-grandchildren, Savannah Grace Driver and Chase Michael Driver of Broadway. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything.
She started her early career at Sancar in Harrisonburg. She then helped her husband with their poultry operation, and when they moved to “Hightown'', she started caring for multiple people in the community. She provided care for the Shickels, Riddles, Wamplers, and numerous other families in the community.
Luella was an active member of Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, where she was involved in women's groups, as a Sunday School teacher, and other various positions. She enjoyed cooking for everyone in the church and different church activities. If there was a Sunday meal, you could find her in the kitchen making her world-famous cole slaw and apple pie.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, with a family social time from 10:00-11:00 service at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Church of Brethren. Burial will follow at Linville United Church of Christ Cemetery and then return to Pine Grove for a meal and time of fellowship with the family. You may visit Grandle Funeral Home Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to view and sign the book.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, 7876 Simmers Valley Road, Rockingham, VA 22802.
A special Thank You to all the staff at Bridgewater Retirement Community for their love and compassion for Luella over the past months. Your dedication to her comfort provided a love and devotion that is unmatched.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
