Luke M. Drescher
Luke Mummau Drescher, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Oak Lea of VMRC.
Mr. Drescher was born July 31, 1935, in Rapho Township, Pa., to the late John Lehnhart and Anna Reist Mummau Drescher. He had two brothers and two sisters.
He married Margaret June Hostetler from Shelbyville, Ill. on June 14, 1958. June and Luke have three children and six grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are their children, L. Greg Drescher and wife, Debbie Sutter Drescher, Susan J. Drescher and husband, Barry D. King, and Timothy A. Drescher and wife, Jennifer Herr Drescher; and grandchildren, Luke Levi, Rachel, Aaron, Lydia, Sadie, and Paul.
Luke graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Mennonite College in 1957 and his master’s degree in Physical Education from the University of Iowa in 1969. Luke worked in four occupations in his lifetime. Over the course of 15 years, he taught at IMS in Kalona, Iowa, from 1957-1959, EMHS in Harrisonburg, Va., from 1959-1961, Messiah College in Grantham, Pa., from 1961-1970, and EMC(U) in Harrisonburg, Va., from 1970-1972. During his tenure at Messiah College, he created their Physical Education and Sports programs. After his career in education, he worked as the Director of Parks and Recreation for Rockingham County from 1972-1974. He later worked in Institutional Sales at Valley Sports Center form 1974-1981. His last job was as a Life, Health, Disability Insurance Agent with Drescher Insurance, which he owned and operated from 1981 until time of his death.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Drescher was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Miller, John M. Drescher, James M. Drescher and Ruth Glick.
His life was centered around family, church, and the importance of them through the generosity of and Grace of God. He was deeply committed to the Christian Faith and the Lordship of Christ. He believed very much in the global family of God and loved his broad relationships far and near in this country and around the world.
A Garden Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Park View Mennonite Church with Pastors Phil Kniss and Paula Stoltzfus officiating. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and expressions of sympathy may be directed to the charitable organization or church missions’ program of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home oversees arrangements.
