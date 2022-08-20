Lula Belle Weakley, 94, formerly of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
She was born on October 18, 1927, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Lee Jenkins and Rosie Belle Gochenour Jenkins.
Lula Belle was a dedicated and faithful servant of the Lord. She was a member of the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church and a former member of the Luray Church of the Brethren and St. George Episcopal Church in Pine Grove. She was a former members of the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Lula Belle was a homemaker, dedicated to her family. She loved baking and fixing everyone's favorite birthday meal.
On April 9, 1946, she married Kenneth Lee Weakley, who died on May 28, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Dove (Ronnie) of Broadway, and Cheryl Comer (Kinley) of Shenandoah; a son, Larry Weakley (Kathy) of Stanley; two brothers, C. Leon and Bobby C. Jenkins, both of Luray; five grandsons, Allen Comer (Donna) of Amissville, David Comer (Dina) of Cape Coral, Fla., Keith Weakley of Stanley, Aaron Weakley (Amy) of Luray, and Chris Dove (Michelle) of Broadway; nine great-grandchildren, Joshua Comer (Riana), Hannah Lewis (Andrew), Alexis Dayton (Glenn), Cassie Lowery (Jordan), Allie Weakley, Emilee Weakley, Mason Comer, Mackenzie Rollins and Brayden Dove; and eight great-great-grandchildren, Laiken Griffith, Jude Comer, Christopher Comer, Carson Dayton, Nolan Comer, Elijah Lewis, Huddson Lowery and Autumn Comer; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as special friends of the family, Gary Jenkins and Dennis Jenkins. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clyde L., Archie L. and Donald J. Jenkins; and two sisters, M. Elaine Jenkins and Bertha Gordon.
The Bradley Funeral Home will be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, August 22, for those who wish to sign the registry book.
Funeral Services are Private
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, Va. 22851; or to The Life Center, 21 Deford Ave., Luray, Va. 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.