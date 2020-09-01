Lulu ‘Lou’ Irene Heatwole
Lulu ‘Lou’ Irene Heatwole of Penn Laird, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born in Denbigh, Va., the oldest child of the late Henry L. and Lulu Nice, June 25, 1923. She was 97. She married M.J. Heatwole in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1995.
She graduated from Eastern Mennonite School and was a member of the Pike Mennonite Church. Lou was a friend to many and spent lots of time in her later years quilting and piecing quilts, many of which she gave to friends and family.
She is survived by one son, Lowell Heatwole (Sharon) of Weyers Cave; three daughters, Mollie Beery (Danny) of Mount Crawford, Edith Beery (Charles) of Mount Sidney and Betty Miller of McGaheysville; two sisters, Ruby Ziegler (Kenny) of Newport News and Bertha Schaefer (Bill) of Powhatan; two brothers, Daniel Nice (Alice) of Williamsburg and George Nice (Brenda), also of Williamsburg; brother-in-law, Glendon Blosser of Harrisonburg; and sisters-in-law, Judy Nice and Pauline Nice, both of Newport News.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ian Heatwole of Weyers Cave, Melvin Jake Heatwole (Emily) of Pleasant Valley, Andrea Nissley (Jonathan) of Mount Crawford, Anthony Beery (Rachel) of Cumberland, Carrie Miller (Tim) of Delaware, Quentin Beery of Roanoke, Travis Miller (Ashley) of Penn Laird, Elana Miller of Elkton, Alyssa Miller of Grottoes, India Miller of Bridgewater and Louy Miller, Tahjanae Miller, Michael Miller and Joey Miller, all of McGaheysville and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Dale Heatwole; son-in-law, David Miller; a sister, Dorothy Blosser, and three brothers, Louis (Lois), Henry and Cecil Nice.
Because of the Covid-19 guidelines, there will only be a graveside service Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pike Mennonite Church Cemetery.
The family request no flowers.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
