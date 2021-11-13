On November 11, 2021, at roughly 12:25 AM our beautiful 2 year old, Luna Rose Brown passed away after her battle with brain cancer. Luna Rose passed peacefully at her home in Harrisonburg, VA, surrounded by love from her mother and father.
In the two short years she was with us, Luna melted everyone's heart with her fiery personality and beautiful smile. Luna loved to be outside, whether it was walking in the park, throwing rocks, or chasing her chickens, she was just happy to be outdoors. Luna also enjoyed playing with her endless piles of toys, and watching cartoons, her favorites being TOTS, Peppa Pig, and Masha & the Bear. However, her most treasured indoor activity was coloring (her pink crayons were her favorites) and she quickly showed that she was blessed with both of her parents’ talents of creativity and art. Luna also had an immense love for music; she would sing her favorite songs, and would dance until her little legs gave out.
Luna is survived by her parents, Brennan and Alena Brown; grandparents, Travis and Heather Brown; grandparents Vitaly Gromov and Inna Gromova; aunts Olga & Polina Gromova; uncle Ian and aunt Ashley Smith; great-grandparents Roy Brown, Jerry See, Richard Crist, Valentina Zaitseva, and Nadezhda Krauze; great-great-grandparents Gary & Lilly (Cookie) Fulk and great-great-grandmother Doris Brown. Luna is also survived by several great aunts and uncles as well as her most beloved kitty cat and best friend, Saturn Brown.
Luna is preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Emma Brown, Susan Crist, and Maggie See.
There will be a public celebration of life held at Kyger Funeral Home on Monday, November 15 at 3:00 PM, followed by a private burial limited to family. We ask that guests wear colorful clothes for Luna’s service opposed to traditional black.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
