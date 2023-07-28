Luther Lloyd Cook Jr.
Luther Lloyd Cook Jr., 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Mr. Cook was born March 9, 1944, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Luther Lloyd Sr. and Dorothy Mae Armentrout Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Izetta Hartman Cook; two stepsons, Edward A. Mitchell and Garland “Lee” Mitchell; three brothers, Clarence Cook, Cecil Cook, and Hensel Cook, and a sister, Ottie “Mae” James.
Luther was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and retired after forty plus years from Walker Manufacturing.
He is survived by a son, Larry Cook and wife, Sarah; a daughter, Treva Thomas and husband, Dennis, and stepchildren, James “Jay” Mitchell, Sarah Alt and husband, Norman and Frances Halterman and husband, Ronald; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Jay Ritchie officiating.
A celebration of life picnic will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Hose Company No. 4, at Station 41, on Port Republic Road in Rockingham, Va. All attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
