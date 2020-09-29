Luther Matthew Foltz
Luther Matthew Foltz, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.
Born in Paw Paw, W.Va., on July 13, 1942, he was a son of the late Lonnie and Violet Anderson Foltz. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Foltz.
Mr. Foltz attended Grace Baptist Church and was a retired home improvement contractor.
He is survived by his sons, Gregory Foltz, Dorman Dove and Charles Dove; daughters, Charlotte Liggin and Catherine Young; brothers, Carl and Paul; and sisters, Dorothy and Stella.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
