Lybia Sue Clarke, 71, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends Oct. 5, 2022, in Harrisonburg. She was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Timberville and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Clorene Crist Fadley.
Lybia cleaned homes for numerous years. She was a member of the Timberville Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, quilting and mostly time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are husband, Lester Fred Clarke of Broadway; daughters, Tina Jordan and husband, Jeff, of Harrisonburg and Lisa Bowman and fiancé, Clyde Carter, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Megan Loker, Hope Bowman, Sabrena Rowe and husband, Eric, and Angel Wildman and fiancé, Edgar Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Waylon and Gracen Rowe and Luna Gonzalez; brother, Andrew Richman of Mount Jackson; uncle, Billy Crist of Timberville; aunt, Shirley Frye of Timberville; special friend, Brenda Hess of Harrisonburg; and her dog, Molly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jessica Lee, and a niece, Dana Moody.
Her wishes were to be cremated.
Pastor Karl Magenhofer will conduct a memorial service 10:00 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 13) at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
