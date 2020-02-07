Lydia B. Rossen Shifflett, 103, formerly of Rocky Bar, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center. She was born March 13, 1916, in Albemarle County and was the daughter of the late George Washington and Annie Moore Rossen.
On Jan. 13, 1933, she married Irvin Forrest “Peanut” Shifflett, who preceded her in death on April 26, 2007. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, LeAnn; an infant grandson, Steven Miller; and a daughter, Georgia S. Marshall on June 21, 2016. Lydia was preceded in death by all 10 of her siblings; seven brothers, Floyd Rossen, Luther Rossen, George Rossen, Melvin Rossen, Enoch Rossen, Lester Rossen and Chester Rossen, and three sisters, Etta “Sally” Raines, Dora Marshall and Mamie Breeden.
She was baptized into the Church of Brethren. Lydia worked in her earlier years at Duplant in Grottoes and also worked as a waitress in Waynesboro. She enjoyed her grandchildren and having lots of fun with all her friends. In her past years, her husband would play the banjo for a group and she would be their singer. Her favorite song was "In the Pines Where the Sun Never Shines."
Lydia is survived by a son, Forrest Shifflett and his wife, Cheryl, of Crimora; two daughters, Shirley S. Miller and her husband, Richard, of Elkton, and Bernice Meadows and her husband, Russell, of Penn Laird; 12 grandchildren, Gregory Meadows, Robin Quigley Meadows, Kevin Meadows, Mike Marshall, Sonia Pulley, Mitiz Norris, Dana Boller, Rick Miller, Timothy Miller, Doug Shifflett, Clay Shifflett and Cliff Shifflett; son-in-law, Charles Lennie Marshall; sister-in-law, Jerry Morris Rossen, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service or may pay their respects at the funeral home anytime on Friday and Saturday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to your favorite charity.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab, the nurses who gave her special care, and Maryann and Becky who were with her for the long-extended time. Also, for the gifts and cards she received from special friends and relatives.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
