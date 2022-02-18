Lyle Kent Rexrode, 68, of Marion, S.C, and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Born May 25, 1953, in Oakland, he was a son of the late Woodrow Ross and Gertrue Gladys (Landis) Rexrode.
He is survived by his former wife, Pamela Harvey Rexrode, Va.; son, Marshall Alan Rexrode and wife, Edil; and three stepgrandchildren, all of Harrisonburg, Va.; brother, Burton Rexrode and wife, Barbara, Delta, Pa.; sister, Carla Hyson and fiance, Harry Gerry, Marion, S.C.; a dear sister-in-law, Linda Rexrode, Fort Ashby, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Kent Rexrode and brothers, Gordon Leo, Roger Dwight and Darrell Lynn Rexrode.
Friends will be received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., 21 N. 2nd St., Oakland, Md. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be held with his brother, Pastor Burton Rexrode officiating. Interment will follow in the Deer Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 500 Pamplico Highway, Suite D, Florence, SC 29505. www.csfredlockfh.com.
