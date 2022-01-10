Lynn Page Houser of Stanley, beloved uncle, family member, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Lynn was born on Dec. 1, 1944, in Luray and was the son of the late Edward Page and Lucille Virginia Dovel Houser.
In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ellen Houser Kyger.
Lynn is survived by a niece, Susan Kyger Kile and husband, James, of Rockingham; their children, William Garrett, Bryant Gage, and Genna Paige; cousins, Randall Young, Ben Smelser, Rob Smelser, and their families of Stanley; and companion Patricia Casey and family, also of Stanley.
A 1963 graduate of Page County High School, Lynn began his teaching career with the Page County School System after graduating from Bridgewater College in 1967. For nearly 20 years, he had a profound impact on the lives of the students he taught as an educator at Grove Hill Elementary School. After that, he transitioned to focusing full time on his cattle and poultry operation, and his lifelong commitment to farming and agriculture.
Lynn had a quick wit, warm, easy-going demeanor, and was able to genuinely connect with many different people in many different settings. He always enjoyed the opportunity to talk and reminisce with old friends, and was especially known for his natural gift of story-telling.
An avid sports fan, Lynn enjoyed watching college basketball, particularly UVA Men’s Basketball, and Page County High School athletics. Some of his fondest memories were competing in and watching tractor pulls. Lynn will forever be held deeply in the hearts and minds of those his presence enriched.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the Bradly Funeral Home. A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held at the Stanley Fire Department social hall on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 2-5 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the Page County High School Agriculture Department or the Athletics Booster Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.