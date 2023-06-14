Lynnette Rochelle Dean, 64, of Elkton, passed away June 12, 2023, at Augusta Health Shenandoah House in Fishersville. She was born Sept. 22, 1958, in Alexandria, Va. to the late William and Marion Kerrick Lawter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Lawter.
Lynnette attended Shenandoah Assembly of God in Shenandoah and loved her church family. She worked 18 years at Log Cabin BBQ restaurant.
On Nov. 12, 1983, she married her husband, Ronald Thomas “Pete” Dean, who survives. She is also survived by daughters, Shayla Walters and husband, Chad, of Frederick, Md., and Tina Dean of Elkton; brother, Rusty Lawter and wife, Barbara; sister, Paula Lawter of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Keira Walters and Connor Walters.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Shenandoah Valley Congregation Church, 3560 Berrytown Road, Elkton, Va. with Pastor John Boese officiating.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Shenandoah Assembly of God Church, 311 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849 and Shenandoah Valley Congregation Church, 3560 Berrytown Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
