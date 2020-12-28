M. David Hoggan
Malcolm David “Dave” Hoggan, Sc.D., 90, of McGaheysville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center of complications of the novel coronavirus. He was born Feb. 28, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was the son of the late Malcolm David Hoggan Sr. and Beatrice Riley Hoggan.
Dr. Hoggan worked for 29 years as a senior researcher at the National Institute of Allergies & Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Md., and served his Nation for 39 years, retiring as a captain in the U.S. Navy. Dave was an Explorer Scouting leader for 20 years. He was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a member of local Chapter 164, National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees.
On May 20, 1950, he married Joyce Oliphant Hoggan, who preceded him in death in 2016, after 67 years together.
Surviving, a son, David A. Hoggan (Fatima) of Vienna, Va.; two granddaughters, Roxanne and Lila; and a daughter, Missy H. Groppel, of McGaheysville.
A private burial was held in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.