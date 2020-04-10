M. Lloyd Weaver, Jr., “Teepa”, 96, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Crestwood of the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Lloyd was born on Jan. 16, 1924, in Lancaster, Pa., and was a son of the late Martin Lloyd and Sara Stoner (Oberholtzer) Weaver, Sr. Lloyd devoted many years to the Mennonite Church. He served as Pastor of Huntington Mennonite Church in Newport News, and Bishop and Overseer for the Virginia Conference. He also served as President of the Virginia Mennonite Mission Board. Lloyd was also a Dairy Farmer. He made clear that he was a farmer/preacher at heart. He and his wife moved to Harrisonburg in 2008, and in 2019, moved to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
On June 18, 1947, he married the former Sarah Yoder, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Lloyd is survived by his children, Malinda Stoltzfus and husband, Glen, of Harrisonburg, David Weaver of Harrisonburg, Lavonne Lehman and husband, David, of Toano, and Alta Blosser and husband, Max, of Williamsburg; siblings Ken Weaver of Harrisonburg, Sam Weaver of Harrisonburg, and Ron David and wife, Susan, of Richmond; grandchildren, Michael Stoltzfus and wife, Jennifer, Julie Lehman and husband, Todd, Peter Lehman and wife, Kimberly, Renee Moyer and husband, Sam, Erik Blosser and wife, Irka, and Melissa Blosser; seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews with whom he often interacted.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A private family burial at Warwick River Mennonite Church Cemetery will also be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center, 9275 Barnes Road, Toano, VA 23168; or to the Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va. 540-833-2891
