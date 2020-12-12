Mrs. M. Virginia Wilmerton, age 94, of New Market, passed away at her home on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Emerson H. Wilmerton.
She was born Feb. 15, 1926, at Burlington, New Jersey, and was a daughter of the late Harry and Alice Taylor Abdill.
Mrs. Wilmerton was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmothers, and sister.
She is survived by her children, Amy Wilmerton, Heidi Simmons, Anita Wilmerton, Mark Wilmerton, and Matthew Wilmerton; two sisters, Mary Jane Thomas and Nancy Clark, five grandchildren, Cara Mia, Karleeann, Caitlin, Denise, and Kimberly, and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Wood’s Chapel Cemetery north of New Market. Pastor Steven Custer will preside at the 2 p.m. service.
There will be no viewing or visitation and the casket will remain closed.
Condolences may be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by the Theis Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home at New Market.
