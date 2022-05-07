Mabel Elizabeth Martin, 93, a resident of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Martin was born on May 14, 1928 in Rockingham County, VA, to the late Paul Timothy and Annie Florence Heatwole Shank. She was a homemaker and a member of Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church.
On June 15, 1960, she married Lewis G. Martin, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Edwin Martin and wife Lucinda of Rockingham, Louise Parmeter and husband Mark of Rockingham, Marie Gingrich and husband Mark of Ft. Defiance; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and special family friends, Megan Williams and husband Jason of Charleston, SC, and their two sons.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her siblings, Hazel Burkholder and Mark Shank.
Friends may call at the Martin home on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday, May 8, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Ministers of the Church will conduct a funeral service on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
