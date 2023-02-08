Mabel Jane Knicely, 70, of Mount Crawford, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home. She was born April 16, 1952, and was a daughter of the late Herman Wilson and Esther Virginia (Heatwole) Knicely.
Mabel retired from Dynamic Aviation. She was a member of Dayton Mennonite Church.
Mabel is survived by four sisters, Hazel Shirk of Rockingham, Rhoda Showalter and husband, Larry, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., Fay Brubaker and husband, Harold, of Harrisonburg, and Elsie Showalter and husband, Robert, of Broadway; and two brothers, Boyd Knicely and wife, Mabel, of Weyers Cave and Wade Knicely and wife, Rhoda, of Mount Crawford. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Stella Knicely; brother, Fred Knicely and wife, Dawn; brother-in-law, Mervin Shirk; and great-niece, Christine Hobbs.
A service celebrating Mabel's life will be held Feb. 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Dayton Mennonite Church with Linden Rhodes and Dale Brubaker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Choice Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
