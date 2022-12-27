Mabel L. Branner, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Dec. 22, 2022, at Crestwood at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
She was born April 3, 1932 in Rockingham County to the late Alvin D. and Gladys O. Kline Head.
Mabel worked for Elliot, Troyer and Martin Accounting Firm as an assistant for many years and was a member of the Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church.
On Aug.15, 1970, she married Edgar Branner, who preceded her in death July 22, 1990.
Surviving ares a daughter, Mona Long and husband, Don, of Dayton; a son, Don Myers and wife, Joy of Shelby, N.C.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Head of Brazil. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jerry Head.
There will be no services at the funeral home.
The Chaplins of VMRC will conduct a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Strite Auditorium at VMRC. Masks will be required at the memorial service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike #0132, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
