Mabel Suddarth Claytor, 96, of Richmond, Kentucky died Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was a Waynesboro, Va. native born February 11, 1926, daughter of the late Robert and Edith Suddarth and a resident of Grottoes until 2016 when she moved to Kentucky to reside at McCready Manor.
She served as the Assistant Treasurer of Rockingham County and the town of Grottoes before her retirement. Mabel was a member of Grottoes Church of the Brethren, The Grottoes Spares and Pairs Group, loved animals, enjoyed baseball (especially The Washington Nationals) and she was a member of the Grottoes Monday Afternoon Knitting Group before moving to Kentucky.
Mabel was very active in the social activities at McCready including visiting many sites and farms in Central Kentucky. She was an active member of the McCready Knitting and Crochet Group, the McCready Ceramics Group and the McCready Book Club.
Because of her outgoing personality, her involvement in social activities and her love for animals, in lieu of flowers the family is suggesting Memorial Contributions to the McCready Telford Foundation or your local ASPCA.
Survivors include her son Joe Claytor (Kim), daughter-in-laws Nancy Claytor, Brenda Claytor; grandchildren Kim, Bryan, Mackenzie, Laura, Neil; great-grandchildren Aliyah, Nate, Anna, Cohen, Caden, Avalyn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Claytor; sons Philemon Claytor, Steve Claytor; and grandson Austin.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 at McDow Funeral Home, located at 1701 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980 with Rev. Carl Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM until service time.
Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park
