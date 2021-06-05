Mabel Virginia Miller
Mabel Virginia Miller, 97, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg, Va. She was born on March 16, 1924, in Singers Glen, Va. to Forest H. and Vera Hollar.
Mabel grew up in Singers Glen and attended Linville Edom High School. After high school, she began work as a clerk in the Rockingham County Treasurer’s Office, where she was employed until she retired.
Mabel was an active member of Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church and regularly attended worship there. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, attending concerts, sewing and baking.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Leonard, Leon, and Raymond Hollar.
Mabel is survived by her son, Edwin Kenneth Miller and spouse (Dawn) of Singers Glen, Va.; her sister, Maxine Hollar Boyers of Staunton; her grandchildren, Kenneth Wayne Miller, Vera Michele Miller, and Edwin Travis Miller; great-grandson, Tyler Oneal Miller; her nephews, Hunter Hollar and Barry Hollar; great-nieces, Sarah Hill Becuzynski and Maureen McKenna; great-nephew, Quentin Hollar, and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left on Mabel Miller’s online guest book at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
