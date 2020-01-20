Madaline ‘Mitzie’ Harper Preston
Madaline Harper Preston (called Mitzie from birth) passed away at her home in Lake Pointe Village on Jan. 16, 2020. She was born July 11, 1936, to Bryant Randolph and Florence Erbe Harper of Winchester, Va. In 1958 she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Madison College and went to work for VEPCO in Richmond.
She took great pride in her family: daughter, Katherine Nibley, husband, Reed, and her children, Kaj Nielsen, wife, Johanna, Bryce Nielsen, wife, Jackée, their sons, Caleb and Judah, and her daughter, Britney Nielsen; son, Robert Preston, wife, Katherine, her daughter, Kailee, and his children, Grace Evans and Robert Preston, his wife, Erin and their daughter, Elsie; and son, Christopher Preston, wife, Jessica and their sons, William Preston, his wife, Brittany, and Alex Preston, his fiancé, Tomi Hensley.
She was grateful to have a brother, Randy Harper, wife, Donna, their son, Bryan Harper, wife, Blair and their children, Brady, Bailey and Bridgette, and daughter, Whitney Harper Martin, husband, Scott, his son, Rhylan, and their son, Harrison living nearby.
Mitzie was a longtime member of The Garden Club of Virginia and The Spotswood Garden Club. She served as a board member of Stonewall Jackson Area Scout Council BSA and provided leadership to Troop 40 for both sons. In 1971 she began her support for WVPT TV and for many years was a member of the executive board. She moved to Richmond in 1985 and served as weekend manager of the Virginia Museum Gift Shop until becoming a member of the VMFA Council. Her work experiences in Richmond included managing the gift shop for Colonial Williamsburg at the Jefferson Hotel, later moving on to providing office management for the Colonial Dames of America at historic Wilton House in Windsor Farms. After restoring a home in the Fan district on Park Avenue, she returned to Harrisonburg in 1995 and joined the administrative staff in the College of Business at JMU, retiring in 2008. She volunteered at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Historical Society initiating the development of a genealogy book store at their museum in Dayton.
A big believer in “giving back” to the community she took pleasure in quietly doing small things for others. The two things she loved to give her time to were her genealogy research on the family history, and anything to do with flowers.
She was very grateful to her family and friends for seeing her through this passage.
She will be buried in a private ceremony alongside her parents and paternal grandparents in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Winchester Va.
The family invites you to visit with them in her home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m.
