Maddox Jace Diehl passed away peacefully in the early morning of Aug. 7, 2020, at UVA Children's Hospital due to complications from Vici Syndrome.
Maddox was born on Jan. 30, 2018, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital to Brett Diehl and Ashlyn Lewis, who survive. He filled the hearts of his grandparents, Cathy (Mimi) and Tom Diehl (Pappy), and his aunt, Katelyn, and uncle, Jordan, with whom he lived for his last year and a half of life. He is also survived by his grandparents, Scott and Stephanie Lewis of Bridgewater, aunt, Aliera, and uncle, Anakin; great-grandparents, Pat Harrold of Harrisonburg, Rollin and Joyce Diehl of Mount Crawford, Dena Nutty (GrandNan) of Grottoes, and Mary Thomas of Fishersville; great-great-grandmother, Verna Nutty of Grottoes; great-aunts, Cindy Deavers of New Hope, Crystal Lantz of Crozet, and Carole Miller of Harrisonburg; great-uncle, Ike Diehl of Grottoes; as well as a large extended family, and the Church family of Mount Bethel Church of the Brethren.
Maddox was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Carol Ann Harrold, who welcomed him with open arms in heaven; great-uncle, Patrick A. Harrold, Jr., and great-grandfather, M.J. Nutty, Jr.
A special thanks to Hospice of the Shenandoah, Hospice Nurses Rebekah and Allison, Home Nurses Cheryl and Kelsey, his team of doctors at UVA Children’s Hospital, and the Clover Hill Rescue Squad for all of their attentive efforts and care that they provided to Maddox throughout his lifetime.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to sign the guest register. A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Beaver Creek Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Marty Doss officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Clover Hill Rescue Squad, UVA Children’s Hospital, and Mount Bethel Church of the Brethren in Maddox’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.