Madeline Cook Campbell, 93, of Grottoes, died March 28, 2023, at Hospice House in Charlottesville, Va. Born March 20, 1930, in Mount Solon, she was the daughter of John Wilson Cook and Christine Michael. Madeline enjoyed playing bingo and bowling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Campbell, and son, Danny Campbell, as well as two half brothers and two half sisters. Madeline is survived by a son, Russell (Rusty) Campbell and his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Campbell, of Grottoes; two granddaughters, Ashley Boyle and Allison Bowser; two great-granddaughters, Katarina Boyle and Scarlett Boyle; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Sherry and Kathy at Maple Lawn in Mint Springs and the staff of Hospice House in Charlottesville for the excellent care they gave to Madeline.
A graveside service will be officiated by Madeline’s nephew, Ryan Campbell, on Friday, April 14, at 11:00 at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
