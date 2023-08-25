Madeline Virginia (Dean) Lam, 85, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Mrs. Lam was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Oliver and Iris Virginia (Meadows) Dean.
Mrs. Lam was a longtime member of the Bear Lithia Baptist Church in Elkton. She was an avid gardener and had a green thumb. She was also a terrific cook. Madeline also enjoyed crafts. She loved spending time with her family, and always looked forward to Cards on Wednesday with her family.
On Aug. 12, 1954, she married Robert Clinton Lam, who preceded her in death May 24, 1994.
Madeline is survived by her children, Robert Clinton Lam Jr., and wife, Judy Ann, of Shenandoah, Connie Powell and husband, David, of Elkton; siblings, Orlando Dean and wife, JoAnn, of McGaheysville, Patricia Crawford of Elkton, Diane Nicholson and husband, Gerald, of Elkton; three grandchildren, Whitney Mooney, Crystal Southers, Joshua Lam; six great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ginny Dean; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends who will greatly miss her.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Lam was preceded in death by a grandson, Clinton Lam; and siblings, Roger Dean, Carol Lee Dean, Doug Dean and Danny Dean.
The funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bear Lithia Baptist Church with Pastors Don and Mark Leatherman officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 27, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Elkton Chapel of Kyger Funeral Homes.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.