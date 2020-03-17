Madelyn Gaynor Dixon
Madelyn Gaynor Dixon of Elkton died peacefully on Sunday evening, March 15, 2020, at the age of 94.
Born on Nov. 24, 1925, she was the last surviving of the 10 children of Charles and Lillie Mae Gaynor. The Gaynor home on Rockingham Street in Elkton was a hub of activity that for the family centered around the kitchen, and for the neighborhood, around the family tennis court.
Madelyn lived most of her life in Elkton. Her first job, at age 13, was as a clerk at the Elkton Farm Bureau. She worked at Merck in its early years of operation. She loved sports, especially horseback riding and tennis. She was an accomplished dancer, played a mean game of bridge, and was a gifted pianist who provided live music in the dining room at the Sheraton in Harrisonburg through the 1980s and 1990s, and made a great many friends there among staff and guests.
She was preceded in death by all her siblings: Inez Peed, Robert Gaynor, Wilson Gaynor, Lillian Brill, Pat Gaynor, Mike Gaynor, Barney Gaynor, Clayton Gaynor and Evelyn Ottinger.
She leaves three children: Sarah Dixon Greene of San Diego, Calif., Ann Dixon Dilworth and her husband, Tom, of Holly, Mich., and Andrew Dixon and his wife, Lori, of Elkton. She is also survived by her grandson, Jack Dixon of Reston, Va., as well as nieces and nephews, friends, a church family, and a wide circle of acquaintances.
Memorial arrangements are pending and will be announced later.
