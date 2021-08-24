Madelyn Jean Miller, 84, died unexpectedly Aug. 8, 2021, at her home in Lexington, Va. Madelyn was born Dec. 23, 1936, in Bridgewater, Va., to Jessie Ralston and Joseph Hiram Miller.
She attended Rockingham County public schools and graduated from Lynchburg College with a degree in sociology. In her early adulthood, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked at the Textile Museum affiliated with George Washington University. She later moved to Lexington, Va., and worked at Washington and Lee University.
In retirement, Madelyn was a faithful volunteer for many organizations in Rockbridge County, including Habitat for Humanity and the public library. She loved music and the arts and traveled extensively when she was young. She was known for her devotion to living simply but meaningfully.
She was preceded in death by Richard Ralston Miller, her only sibling. Left to remember her fondly are her niece, Cheryl Miller Scarvey and husband, Dave, and her nephew, Roderick K. Miller. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Joyce Debolt Miller, and four grand-nieces, Spencer Scarvey, Quinn Scarvey Rizzo, Genavieve Day-Miller and Lilly Day-Miller.
Harrison Funeral Home of Lexington is handling the arrangements. No public service is planned; the family will remember Madelyn privately.
Memorials may be given to the Rockbridge Area Habitat for Humanity.
