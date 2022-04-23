Madge Elaine Click, 87, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at her home and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born in Rockingham County on February 3, 1935, a daughter of the late Cora (Michael) and Elmer Long, Sr.
Madge had worked as a server at Thomas House Restaurant, was a bus driver for Rockingham County Schools and worked at Bridgewater College. After retiring for one year, she had to have something to do so she went back to work at Pleasant View (Harrison House) at the age of 66 and worked until she was 81. Madge was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene, for over 80 years, during that time she taught Sunday school, served as a steward and board member, but above all she was a godly woman who loved the Lord
On June 11, 1949 she was united in marriage to Carl Edward Click, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2017.
Madge is survived by daughter, Vicky Blosser and husband, Glen and son, Michael Click, all of Bridgewater; sister, Phyllis Miller and husband, Neil, of Mt. Solon; grandchildren, Tina Click Burriss and husband, Jonathon, Tessa Click and boyfriend, Jason Ramsey, Amy Blosser Weaver and husband, Kevin, and Bethany Blosser Melton and husband, Travis; great grandchildren, Summer Shifflett, Ocean Burriss and boyfriend Jason Riddleberger and Rylee, Rhenn, Parker and Piper Weaver and Bailee and Lainee Melton; great-great grandchildren, Amiyah Shifflett and Kayvin Gregory; daughter-in-law, Shirley (Lam) Click.
She was preceded in death by sons, Randy Click, Richard Click, and Robert Click; daughter, Jeannie Marie Click; granddaughter, Tonya Smith; sisters, Elma "Boots" Trammel, Lela Holsinger, Lucille Ruleman, Helen Ritchie, and Verla Curry; brothers, Robert E. "Bob" Long, Elmer "Lefty" Long, Jr. and Harold Don Long.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene, in Bridgewater, with Pastor Bill Curry, Pastor Tina Nelson, and Pastor Steve Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, PO Box 734, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Clover Hill Fire & Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
“Mom was the BEST! She loved her kids and grandkids so much, we really think that is why she hung on so long at the end... she didn't want to leave us. Mom, we will miss you more than words can say, but we are making preparation in our hearts now for the assurance that we will see you again.”
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
