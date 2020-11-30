Madge Lucille Derrow, 86, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home. Madge was born June 1, 1934, a daughter of the late Nellie (Michael) and Cecil Huffer.
She was a member of Sangerville Church of the Brethren, Sangerville Towers Ruritan Club and Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue.
On Aug. 30, 1952, she was united in marriage to her best friend and love of her life, Roy Junior Derrow, who preceded her in death on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Madge is survived by children, Boyd "B.C." Derrow of Mount Solon, Randy Derrow and wife, Diane, of Dayton, Peggy Simmons of Mount Solon, Bruce Derrow and wife, Tammy, of Mount Solon, and Debi Magana of Mount Solon; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; special sisters-in-law, Ann Huffer and Phyllis Derrow; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by five brothers, Berlin, Wilmer "Bill", Alvin "Jim", Oakley, and Tyree Huffer; three sisters, Goldie Huffer, Lula Armstrong and Ruby Michael; and very special daughter-in-law, Sherry (Wheeler) Derrow.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with The Rev. Steve Spire officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
