Madge Mixon Young, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2021.
Madge was born in Osyka, Miss., on Aug. 26, 1924, to Winfred B. Mixon and Mildred Smith Mixon, the first of four children.
Madge finished high school in 1942 and continued her education at St. Mary of the Pines Academy in Chatawa, Miss., where she studied secretarial work.
While working as secretary and Christian educator at First Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge, La., Madge furthered her education at Assembly Training School (later Presbyterian School of Christian Education) in Richmond, Va., and at Louisiana State University, where she met her future husband.
In 1948, Madge married Richard Young, who later enrolled in Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Austin, Texas. While in Austin, Madge served as president of the wives’ support group, Pastor Pushers, and began work on her PhT (Put him through) with a job as secretary at University Presbyterian Church in Austin.
As wife of a Presbyterian minister, Madge used her education and her many acquired church-related skills in churches across the South where Richard served as Pastor. She found her greatest joy in studying her devotionals, teaching Sunday School and Circle groups, leading Koinonia groups, and raising her children, whom she called her ‘chaps.’
Madge is survived by her husband, Richard, and four children, Richard Jr., Jean Kilby, Sally Young and Greg Young, as well as six grandchildren, Christie, Paul, Marie, Sarah, Ian, and Madeleine; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community for their attentive care of Madge during her residence there.
A graveside service at Cross Keys Cemetery is planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.