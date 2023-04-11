Madonna Angel Martin and Emily Grace Martin
Madonna Angel Martin and Emily Grace Martin, twin daughters of Mark and Jonie (Garcia) Martin, of Rockingham, were born and died on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
They are survived by a brother, Anthony McMillan; a sister, Adalyn Martin; maternal grandparents, Jose and Diane Garcia; paternal grandparents, Billy and Cita Horn; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes, Va.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.