Mae M. See Mongold Corral, of Timberville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
She was born Jan. 10, 1923, in Mathias, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Frank M. and Pammie A. Sirk See.
Mae worked at Walker, Shenandoah Valley Meat Packers, and Evergreen Florist. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 9660, Broadway-Timberville Senior Citizens, and Senior Live Dance Group.
Surviving are her children, Mildred F. Branner (Robert N.) of New Market, Frederick L. Mongold (Victoria H.) of Fulks Run, Betty Lou Mongold of Timberville, and L. Lefue Mongold (Cynthia A.) of Broadway; six grandchildren, Gregory A. Branner (Anna) of Fredericksburg, Keith B. Branner of New Market, Austin C. Garber II (Melissa) of Broadway, Travis L. Mongold of Broadway, Janeea L. Tusing (B.J.) of Timberville, and Britney J. Mongold of Fulks Run; nine great-grandchildren, and a brother, Connie R. See (Emily) of Ocala, Fla. Also surviving are three stepchildren, Rosa Bare of Harrisonburg, Humberto Corral of Timberville, and Alicia Clark (Keith) of Broadway; eight stepgrandchildren, and two special nephews, Curtis and Stephen See.
Mae was preceded in death by one brother, C. Brown See; one sister, Rethie Strawderman, and one stepson, Guerrero Corral.
Pastor Angela Dunn will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery near Timberville.
Friends may call anytime at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefunerahome.com.
