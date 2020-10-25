CHURCHVILLE -- Maegan Ashley Pauley Hoy, 38, wife of Robert D. “Bobby” Hoy of 121 Hupman Road, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020.
Born Nov. 26, 1981, in Harrisonburg, she was a daughter of Jerry Leigh Pauley of Timberville and Mary Alice (Strickler) Pauley of Churchville.
Maegan was a 1999 graduate of Buffalo Gap High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Science from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in Education from Mary Baldwin College. She was a devoted wife and mother and a dedicated fifth grade teacher at Bessie Weller Elementary School. Maegan loved camping with her family and singing karaoke. She enjoyed playing softball with her girls and was a scorekeeper and avid fan of Churchville girls’ softball. She was a member of the Staunton Moose Lodge.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by two daughters, Presleigh Anne Hoy and Laiken Danielle Hoy; two sisters, Amber Smith and husband, Kevin, and Kristen Cook and husband, Jeremy, all of Churchville; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robbie and Tracy Hoy of Churchville; nieces and nephews, Raegan and Jackson Cook and Hannah, Daven and Ethan Smith; and her little dog, “Taylor.”
Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Todd Yoder officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bear Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the Maegan Hoy Helping Hands Memorial Fund, c/o Bessie Weller Elementary School, 600 Greenville Ave., Staunton, VA 24401 or to the Churchville Diamond Club, PO Box 753, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
