Maggieleen Shifflett Dean, 89, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Dean was born March 13, 1932, in Rockingham, Va., and was the daughter of the late Clark and Bertha Wood Shifflett.
Maggieleen married her husband of 64 years, James Willard Dean, on Feb. 12, 1954, who survives. She was a longtime member of the Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church, and she worked at Blue Bell in Elkton for numerous years. In addition to her work, she was a devoted wife and friend to all that knew her.
Maggieleen was one of 14 children. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Beatrice Beasley, Bertha Lawson, Mamie Baugher, Kemper Shifflett, Gladys Hensely, Linwood Shifflett, Dorothy Wyant, Elmer Shifflett, Leatha Collier, Ada Wyant, Kathleen Gooden and Betty Williams.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at Elk Run Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Elkton Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
