Mahlon Frank Showalter
Mahlon Frank Showalter, 96, a resident of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home. Mr. Showalter was born Nov. 7, 1923, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Israel Rohrer and LaRue Zaida (Heatwole) Showalter.
He was a farmer and a member of Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church.
On July 12, 1944, he married the former Lydia Virginia Rhodes, who passed away on Nov. 30, 2017.
Surviving are eight children, Norma Yoder and husband, Gordon, of Dayton, Lois Shank and husband, Larry, of Bridgewater, Alice Good and husband, Raymond, of Dayton, Faye Good and husband, Allen, of Dayton, Eldon Showalter and wife, Joyce, of Bridgewater, Glen Showalter and wife, Linda, of Dayton, Leon Showalter and wife, Dorothy, of Mount Crawford and Kevin Showalter and wife, Ellen, of Dayton; one sister, Annis Rohrer; 33 grandchildren; 110 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Showalter was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Showalter (Wilda), Warren Showalter (Ina), Joseph Showalter (Anna Ruth), Claude Showalter (Grace) and Mark Showalter (Naomi); brother-in-law, Glenn Rohrer; and two still-born great-grandchildren.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to his home where friends may call on Monday until 8:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.