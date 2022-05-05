Mairlyn (Merle) Brooke Hamilton, 80, of New Market, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville. Pastor Ernest Halterman will officiate. Burial will be private in Woods Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Hamilton was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Mount Jackson, son of the late Staylor Hamilton and Lillian Moomaw Hamilton Mumaw.
He was an Army veteran and formerly worked at New Market Poultry, Shen-Valley Meat Packaging and Gore’s Meat Processing. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the New Market American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Bynaker Hamilton, whom he married on Feb. 22, 1969; two sons, Johnny (Amber) Hamilton of New Market and Ricky (Tina) Hamilton of Timberville; two daughters, Tammy (Terry) Jones of Mount Jackson and Mairlyn (Danny) Good of New Market; two sisters, Louise Mason of New Market and Mary Bowley of Middletown; one brother, Preston Hamilton of Front Royal; nine grandchildren, Jason Kagey, Christy Kagey Shenk, Jeremy and Joseph Good, Seville Hamilton Lantz, Danielle Hamilton Beam, Sam Hamilton, Bruce and Jonathan Hamilton; 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
