Maisie Maxine Caracofe Furr
Maisie Maxine Caracofe Furr, 92, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Montezuma on Oct. 23, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Leonard A. and Maude (Sounders) Caracofe.
Maxine had been a seamstress and waitress, and retired in 1990. She loved crafts, the Chicago Cubs, lilacs, her dog “Kloey Ann” and especially her family.
She was united in marriage on July 25, 1949 to Warren Lee Furr, who preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2015.
She is survived by her three daughters, Virginia Lee Smith, of Mount Solon, Mary Frances Casady, of Churchville, and Debra Kaye Simmers of Harriman, Tenn.; two sons, William Leonard “Dubby” Furr, of Alexandria, and Darrel Wayne Furr, of Harrisonburg; a granddaughter, who was raised in the home, Kimberly Joy Simmers-Wismann. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-granchildren.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carrie Irene Taulbee; grandson, Dewayne L. Smith, and her siblings, Julian Caracofe, Lewis Caracofe, Evelyn Smiley, Doris Atkins, and Myrtle Caracofe.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Ryan Cooper and Chaplain Andrew Sagayam officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery Mount Solon, Va. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Friends may call at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, to sign the register and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
