Major La’Vant Blair, the infant son of Nicole “Nikki” Danielle Newberry and David Lee Blair III, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home in Augusta County.
Major was born Aug. 21, 2021, in Rockingham County.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, McKenzie Leigh Blair; maternal grandparents, Thomas E. and Ginger “GiGi” Newberry; paternal grandparents, Belinda McCarthy and David Lee Blair and wife, MaryAnne, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
