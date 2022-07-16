Makai Elijah Meadows, 2 months, of Beaver, West Virginia passed away on July 13, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born on April 28, 2022 and was a son of Morgan R. Meadows.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his grandparents, Andrew Meadows and Maria Meadows, two aunts, Jaedyn Crum, and Madison Meadows, and uncles, Tyler Meadows, Matthew Meadows, and Gavin Meadows; great grandparents, Lorain Meadows, Margaret Meadows, Johnny Starling, Sue Starling, Dennis "Sparky" Kramer. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by great grandmaw, Diane "Mama Dixie" Kramer.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Virginia.
